Black Knight, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Black Knight in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKI. Wedbush decreased their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Black Knight stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Black Knight by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Black Knight by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Black Knight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Black Knight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.