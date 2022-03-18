Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Set at C$11.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.88.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million. Research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at C$8,695,908. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723 over the last quarter.

About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.