BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Gap Down to $13.99

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $13.62. BlackRock TCP Capital shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 1,072 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $800.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

