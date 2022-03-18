Blayne Rhynsburger Sells 2,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KRP opened at $16.19 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 296.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 64.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

