Blossom Wealth Management Invests $210,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,453 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,382,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.