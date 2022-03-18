BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.60 ($74.29).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €53.05 ($58.30) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($76.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.06.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

