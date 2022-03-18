Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Cut to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.50 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.83.

BEI.UN opened at C$60.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$35.88 and a one year high of C$61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

