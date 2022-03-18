Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Down 2.3%

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.31 and last traded at $79.31. Approximately 223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 533,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.67%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.