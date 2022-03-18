Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 194,166 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 915,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,141 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

