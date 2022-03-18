boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.59) to GBX 111 ($1.44) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Investec raised shares of boohoo group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $95.49.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

