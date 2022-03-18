boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHOOY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.59) to GBX 111 ($1.44) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Investec raised boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BHOOY stock remained flat at $$24.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $95.49.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

