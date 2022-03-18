Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) to announce $345.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.80 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $258.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $3.56 on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. 13,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,878. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

