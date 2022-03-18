Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAH. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

BAH stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

