Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
NYSE:BAK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,126. Braskem has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
