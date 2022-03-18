Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE:BAK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,126. Braskem has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Braskem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Braskem by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

