Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $60.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRZE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. Braze has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

