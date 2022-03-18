BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. BRC has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

