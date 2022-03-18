BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Down to $16.95

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $16.51. BRC shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 2,611 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

