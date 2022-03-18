Breedon Group (LON:BREE) PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.56) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BREE. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.43) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 115.25 ($1.50).

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 85.80 ($1.12) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.87. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.48). The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

