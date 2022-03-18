Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNR. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($118.68) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.38 ($101.51).

FRA:BNR opened at €73.20 ($80.44) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($61.81). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.08.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

