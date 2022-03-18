Bridge Advisory LLC Buys 10,510 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $30.85 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.