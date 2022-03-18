Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $399,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,884,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,356,000 after buying an additional 1,006,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,214,000 after buying an additional 901,529 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,095,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,444,000 after buying an additional 831,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 235.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,517,000 after buying an additional 769,703 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

