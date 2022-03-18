Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.71% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $50.28.

