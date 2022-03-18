Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $1,557,641.93 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,557,641.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,140,715.55.

On Monday, March 14th, Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,334,703.68.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40.

NYSE MNRL opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNRL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

