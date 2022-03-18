Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Britvic in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Britvic’s FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTVCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on Britvic in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93. Britvic has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

