Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $602.67 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $246.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

