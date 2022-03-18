Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22. Alcoa reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 259.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $14.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

AA opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,481,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,447,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

