Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.26. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.20. 225,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

