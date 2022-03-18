Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE BV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 1,096,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,831. BrightView has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in BrightView by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

