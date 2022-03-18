Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Coty has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 12,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

