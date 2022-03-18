Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will report sales of $102.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.67 million and the highest is $102.56 million. EverQuote reported sales of $103.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $426.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.99 million to $428.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $514.52 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $532.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVER. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $152,525.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 34,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $516,165.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,181,811 shares of company stock valued at $17,640,967 and sold 19,191 shares valued at $297,236. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 92,158 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,399,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59,477 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,019,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 620,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

