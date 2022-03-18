Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 3,535,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,126. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.28. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 380.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 137,413 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 358,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.