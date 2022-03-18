Brokerages Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. RE/MAX reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RE/MAX.
RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading started coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.
NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.05. 115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,888. The firm has a market cap of $548.75 million, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.41. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.23%.
RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
