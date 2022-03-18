Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.58 Million

Brokerages predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) will post $485.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $467.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.80 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $455.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.00. 480,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

