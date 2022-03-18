Brokerages Anticipate TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will report sales of $47.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.40 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported sales of $34.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year sales of $198.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $262.67 million, with estimates ranging from $253.50 million to $267.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRDY shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:NRDY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,659. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

