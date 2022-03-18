Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $149.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.78 million to $150.47 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $146.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $605.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.79 million to $618.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $628.38 million, with estimates ranging from $600.34 million to $654.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,534,000 after acquiring an additional 654,635 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 52,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. 2,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,761. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

