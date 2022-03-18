Brokerages Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $908.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will post sales of $908.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $925.22 million and the lowest is $891.80 million. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $943.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on DBD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

DBD traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. 733,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

