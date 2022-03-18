Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) to post sales of $82.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $84.60 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $60.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $382.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $361.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $446.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NPTN. StockNews.com upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 46,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after buying an additional 332,854 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 441,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $803.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.17. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.