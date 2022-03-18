Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Target Price at $89.59

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.59.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $88.99. 84,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.22. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

