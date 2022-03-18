Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDELY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HDELY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. 80,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,277. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.