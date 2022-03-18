Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Target Price at $18.05

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.05.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

