Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Price Target at €217.13

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €218.40 ($240.00).

MTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX traded up €0.40 ($0.44) during trading on Friday, reaching €213.40 ($234.51). The company had a trading volume of 220,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €196.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €190.74. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($247.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.