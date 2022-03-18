Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Target Price at C$70.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.82. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

