Brokerages Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Target Price at $873.00

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,136.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.30) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE NGG traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.54. National Grid has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $76.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in National Grid by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,532,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in National Grid by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after buying an additional 245,263 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

