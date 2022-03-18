Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $44.96

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Raymond James upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE:OVV opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.