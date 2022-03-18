Brokerages Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Target Price at $74.11

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,701. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,112,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,505,000 after acquiring an additional 647,092 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

