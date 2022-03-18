Brokerages Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Target Price at $6.20

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

ROOT traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $2.14. 247,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,356. The stock has a market cap of $543.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.27. Root has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

In other Root news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 177,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

