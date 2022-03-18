Brokerages Set Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT at €105.00

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($115.38).

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($105.49) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €95.03 ($104.43) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €92.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.12. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($69.33) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($102.16).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

