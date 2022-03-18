Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Target Price at $51.33

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

STZHF stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $38.93. 22,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,917. Stelco has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

