Brokers Offer Predictions for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

GEAGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of GEAGF opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

