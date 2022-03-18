Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 17,001 shares.The stock last traded at $26.88 and had previously closed at $26.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBU. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

